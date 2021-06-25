Nike, Virgin Galactic Rise Premarket; FedEx Falls By Investing.com

Bank of America (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9%, Wells Fargo (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) stock rose 0.3% after the banks all passed the Federal Reserve’s stress tests, allowing them to hand money back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock rose 20% after the company said the Federal Aviation Administration had granted it the license it needs to fly passengers on future space flights.

Nike (NYSE:) stock rose 12% after the sportswear retailer predicted fiscal 2022 revenue would top $50 billion for the first time, as its digital sales boomed along with its membership model.

