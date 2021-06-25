Nia Sioux Talks About First Dance Moms Audition

In honor of her new Facebook Watch series, Dance With Nia, we invited Nia Sioux to chat over Zoom and tell us all about her first times.
Here are just a few of our favorite first times Nia told us about:
1.
After Nia first auditioned for Dance Moms, her mom Holly told her that they probably weren’t gonna get cast because they were “just too boring.”
2.
The first time Nia met Michelle Obama she was so in shock she needed to take several minutes just to absorb the experience.
3.
The first time she was recognized in public was actually at a dance competition and a fan asked for a picture of her and the Dance Moms cast.
4.
Her first experience filming Dance With Nia was meeting and bonding with Lark Detweiler, a deaf dancer.
5.
The first Dance Moms costar she’d text to hang out with is either Maddie Ziegler or Paige Hyland, since she hasn’t seen them in a while.
6.
The first untrue rumor she heard about herself was that she was Sia’s second choice for the “Chandelier” music video.
7.
Her first celebrity crushes were Cody Simpson and Justin Bieber.
8.
And then she actually got to meet Justin at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.
9.
She was also suuuuper starstruck when she met her idol Gabby Douglas at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.
10.
And finally, her first red carpet experience was the 2012 Teen Choice Awards and she can confirm that even though the dress was cute, she would not wear it again.
And there ya have it! Be sure to check out the rest of Nia’s first times and catch new episodes of Dance With Nia, which air Fridays on Facebook Watch.
