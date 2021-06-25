Mimo Protocol lists Parallel token and its governance token on Bittrex Global By DailyCoin



Mimo Protocol lists Parallel token and its governance token on Bittrex Global



First Euro-pegged stablecoin, the PAR token aims to provide loans and saving through access to DeFi

Mimo, the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has officially been listed on Bittrex Global. In addition, PAR — Mimo’s stable token which is algorithmically pegged to the Euro — has also been listed. Both Mimo and PAR are available to buy, sell and trade on Bittrex Global, a privately owned top-ranked global exchange by CoinMarketCap.

The Mimo Protocol has a suite of applications that aims to eliminate traditional intermediaries within the Financial Services industry. Providing people with access to credit and stronger returns for their savings that will over time create greater competition and financial inclusion, particularly for the world’s 2.5bn unbanked.

“For over a decade I have been fascinated in how DeFi can be applied to ensure people have greater access and a fairer share of the rewards that Financial Services generate,” said Claude Eguienta, CEO of Mimo Capital. “We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how people approach financial systems and products and the team at Mimo aim to be pioneers in this change.”

“We are very impressed with the team at Mimo, their values and dedication to creating a fairer and more inclusive financial system fulfils DeFi’s promise” said Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. “With several decades experience on Wall Street, I am very excited to see how traditional systems and procedures can be reconceptualised through the application of this pioneering technology.”

Currently, two trading pairs for PAR and one for MIMO are available:

PAR/BTC + PAR/USDT

MIMO/BTC

About Mimo Capital:

The Mimo protocol is a decentralized price-stable token issuance protocol on the blockchain. Mimo is a suite of applications that eliminate trusted intermediaries including the PAR token which is the world’s first Euro-pegged stablecoin.

About Bittrex Global:

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.

