Mick Jagger’s Son Lucas Appears In Photo By Georgia May

The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is the father of 8 children — Karis, 50, Jade, 49, Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, Georgia May, 29, Gabriel, 23, Lucas, 22, and Deveraux, 4.
Some choose to be in the public eye, others, not so much. But it’s always so fun to catch a glimpse of the talented rocker’s kids hanging out together.
Case in point: model Georgia May Jagger recently posted a bunch of pictures of Lucas Jagger on Instagram, and I’m stunned!
She simply captioned the slideshow, “Lucas in LA.” They’re so cute together.
It looks like they went shopping, hit up a bunch of restaurants, played with dogs, and just had a grand ol’ time.
At 22, Lucas is looking a lot like dad — a tuft of wild hair, big lips, cool style. He’s got great genes, after all.
I hope this means more photos of the Jagger fam in the future, because I truly love to see it.
