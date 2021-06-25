Mick Jagger’s Son Lucas Appears In Photo By Georgia May

The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is the father of 8 children — Karis, 50, Jade, 49, Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, Georgia May, 29, Gabriel, 23, Lucas, 22, and Deveraux, 4.


Maria Moratti / Via Getty

Some choose to be in the public eye, others, not so much. But it’s always so fun to catch a glimpse of the talented rocker’s kids hanging out together.


Dave J Hogan / Via Getty

Just look at Mick and Georgia May! 

Case in point: model Georgia May Jagger recently posted a bunch of pictures of Lucas Jagger on Instagram, and I’m stunned!


Frazer Harrison / Via Getty

She simply captioned the slideshow, “Lucas in LA.” They’re so cute together.

It looks like they went shopping, hit up a bunch of restaurants, played with dogs, and just had a grand ol’ time.

At 22, Lucas is looking a lot like dad — a tuft of wild hair, big lips, cool style. He’s got great genes, after all.

I hope this means more photos of the Jagger fam in the future, because I truly love to see it.

