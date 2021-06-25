Lily Collins Will Play Polly Pocket In Live Action Film

Yes, that Polly Pocket — the tiny toy first developed in the ’80s. She taught children everywhere that being small doesn’t mean you can’t be great.
And that’s not all. Girls mastermind Lena Dunham is set to write and direct the film. So fun, right?!
The only thing is… I have literally no idea what this movie could look like. The possibilities are endless!
I’m hoping for a modern cult classic: a comedic film that pokes fun at ’80s tropes (complete with tubular lingo) and allows Polly to see the world outside her Pocket.
But let’s be real, the plot doesn’t matter much right now. Whatever it is, I’ll be there opening night in my best Day-Glo fashion.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!