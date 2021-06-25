Jean Smart’s Best TV Roles, From Watchmen To Frasier



Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Even though she appeared for just seven episodes, Smart won Emmy twice for her guest appearance in this hit sitcom. She played Lana Gardner, a former classmate and old crush of the title character (Kelsey Grammer) who used to turn the smart doctor into a doting schoolboy. She recalls, “The way he reacted to me made it very hard to keep a straight face.” Smart also revealed an interesting nugget about her role,” Apparently Mark Reisman, who wrote that episode, had written it about a gal he went to school with. He’d even told her, and she was flattered he’d written her into the show, until she saw the episode. And then I guess she didn’t think it was so funny. So they changed the name when [the character] came back and no one talked about it.”