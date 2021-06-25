Jean Smart’s Best TV Roles, From Watchmen To Frasier

Jean has been a small screen staple since the ’80s and is best known for never repeating roles in her filmography.
If you are looking to feast upon more roles of this talented thespian then here’s the list that you should first exhaust.
1.
Hacks
2.
Mare of Easttown
3.
Watchmen
4.
Fargo
5.
Samantha Who?
6.
Frasier
7.
24
8.
Legion
9.
Designing Women
What’s your favorite Jean Smart role? Let us know in the comments.
