Japan to give 6 mln doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

TOKYO — Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its diplomatic influence in Asia, come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX to cover a 200-million dose shortfall.

While densely populated lower-income countries act as incubators for new and more dangerous strains of the coronavirus, some of the poorest countries have vaccinated fewer than 1% of their populations, according to estimates from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that runs COVAX with the World Health Organization.

Japan has pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to the COVAX facility and said this month its direct shipments to Asian neighbors are being made outside of COVAX to speed up delivery.

Japan donated 1.24 million doses to Taiwan and 1 million to Vietnam this month and plans to share an additional 1 million doses each with the two.

A Taipei-based official familiar with Japan’s two vaccine donations said while the Japanese government has been subtle in its offers, mainly focusing on Taiwan’s urgent medical need, there was a broader message.