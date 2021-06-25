Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.66% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.66%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mazda Motor Corp (T:), which rose 8.70% or 85.0 points to trade at 1062.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Panasonic Corp (T:) added 4.93% or 61.5 points to end at 1309.0 and Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.80% or 33.0 points to 721.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.96% or 485.0 points to trade at 11765.0 at the close. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) declined 1.34% or 70.0 points to end at 5160.0 and Chiyoda Corp. (T:) was down 1.32% or 6.0 points to 448.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2532 to 981 and 255 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.39.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.16% or 0.12 to $73.42 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.17% or 0.13 to hit $75.69 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.30% or 5.35 to trade at $1782.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 110.78, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 132.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.755.