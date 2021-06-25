Italy prosecutors seek trial for former Atlantia execs over bridge collapse

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of an infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside their headquarters, in Rome, Italy October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian prosecutors investigating the collapse of a bridge in the port city of Genoa have asked for 59 defendants, including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, to be sent to trial, two judicial sources said on Friday.

On Aug. 14, 2018 a road bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy’s crumbling infrastructures.

Prosecutors have also asked for Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia and engineering unit SPEA to be sent to trial, the sources said.

The court will now set the date for the start of the preliminary hearing, at the end of which a judge will decide whether to accept the prosecutors’ request.

Autostrade, SPEA and lawyers representing Castellucci were not immediately available to comment on the issue.

