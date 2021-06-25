India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.44%, while the index gained 0.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.68% or 52.10 points to trade at 1165.25 at the close. Meanwhile, AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) added 3.00% or 22.20 points to end at 761.35 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 2.78% or 11.60 points to 428.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.28% or 49.05 points to trade at 2104.45 at the close. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.67% or 41.50 points to end at 2448.65 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was down 1.65% or 1.95 points to 116.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.65% to 1165.00, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.02% to settle at 761.35 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 2.79% to close at 428.75.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.28% to 2104.30 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.69% to settle at 116.05 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.64% to 2449.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 928 to 759 and 32 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1692 rose and 1373 declined, while 125 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 11.46% to 13.3675 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.36% or 6.35 to $1783.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.30% or 0.22 to hit $73.08 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.28% or 0.21 to trade at $75.35 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.02% to 74.195, while EUR/INR rose 0.11% to 88.5965.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.757.