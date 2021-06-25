IAEA demands Iran answer on monitoring deal, Iran says not obliged to reply

Article content

VIENNA/PARIS — The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.

The agreement continued the International Atomic Energy Agency’s collection of data on some of Tehran’s activities, cushioning the blow of Iran’s decision in February to reduce cooperation with the agency.

“An immediate response from Iran is needed in this regard,” the IAEA said in a statement summarizing a report by its chief Rafael Grossi to its 35-nation Board of Governors that was also seen by Reuters.

Grossi wrote to Iran last week “to understand Iran’s position regarding the possible continued collection, recording and retention of data,” the report said. As of Friday, Iran had not indicated if it intended to maintain the arrangement, it said.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, “said that Iran was not required to comply” to the IAEA head’s request, Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Before Grossi updated the board, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any failure by Tehran to extend the monitoring agreement would be a “serious concern” for broader negotiations.