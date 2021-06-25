Global Energy Transition | Financial Post

Article content

Reuters Events’ Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector’s transition to a more sustainable future.

Main stories from the event:

> Reducing oil use to meet climate targets is tougher than cutting supply

> Finance executives urge govt incentives to spur energy transition

> Chevron has no plans to shrink conventional energy business

> Norway sees huge interest in offshore wind, energy minister says

> Cost cuts for green hydrogen key to wider adoption

> Offshore wind energy transforms foes into friends

> Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid

> EDF calls for funding legislation for new UK nuclear power plant

> Duke Energy CEO sees hurdles for Biden’s decarbonization timeline

> Venture Global can build Louisiana carbon capture

> Cities need cash to play leading climate role, OECD says

> Singapore wants global standards for green financing

> Enel CEO joins call for halt to new fossil fuels

> Britain committed to holding COP26 climate conference in person

> Grid modernization, technology will accelerate energy transition -Dell

> BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says