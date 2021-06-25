Global Energy Transition | Financial Post

Article content
Reuters Events’ Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector’s transition to a more sustainable future.
Main stories from the event:
> Reducing oil use to meet climate targets is tougher than cutting supply
> Finance executives urge govt incentives to spur energy transition
> Chevron has no plans to shrink conventional energy business
> Norway sees huge interest in offshore wind, energy minister says
> Cost cuts for green hydrogen key to wider adoption
> Offshore wind energy transforms foes into friends
> Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid
> EDF calls for funding legislation for new UK nuclear power plant
> Duke Energy CEO sees hurdles for Biden’s decarbonization timeline
> Venture Global can build Louisiana carbon capture
> Cities need cash to play leading climate role, OECD says
> Singapore wants global standards for green financing
> Enel CEO joins call for halt to new fossil fuels
> Britain committed to holding COP26 climate conference in person
> Grid modernization, technology will accelerate energy transition -Dell
> BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says
Article content
> Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off an option down the road
> Baker Hughes chief says regulatory incentives needed on emissions
> Equinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas
> Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition – Enel CEO
> Governments, companies must cooperate on green targets – RWE CEO
> Rusal earning a small premium for low-carbon aluminum – EN+
> Big Oil move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices – Orsted
For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/)
(Compiled by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Barbara Lewis)