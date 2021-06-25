Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.12% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.12%, while the index added 0.37%, and the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adidas AG (DE:), which rose 5.94% or 17.40 points to trade at 310.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) added 1.89% or 1.400 points to end at 75.520 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 1.28% or 1.74 points to 137.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.52% or 1.200 points to trade at 77.825 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.42% or 3.10 points to end at 214.60 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.30% or 2.85 points to 216.25.

The top performers on the MDAX were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.49% to 8.898, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 52.18 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.42% to close at 66.800.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 4.42% to 11.477 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 2.64% to settle at 139.900 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which was down 1.48% to 110.18 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which rose 5.51% to 45.580, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 52.18 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.42% to close at 66.800.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.64% to 139.900 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 0.73% to settle at 117.580 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 0.47% to 33.59 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 255 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adidas AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.94% or 17.40 to 310.50. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.51% or 1.28 to 52.18. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.51% or 1.28 to 52.18.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.80% to 17.23.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.08% or 1.40 to $1778.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.04% or 0.76 to hit $74.06 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.64% or 0.48 to trade at $76.04 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1940, while EUR/GBP rose 0.26% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.760.

