France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.13% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.13%, while the index fell 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 2.60% or 0.67 points to trade at 26.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Danone SA (PA:) added 1.38% or 0.79 points to end at 57.87 and Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) was up 1.32% or 0.72 points to 55.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:), which fell 1.49% or 1.88 points to trade at 124.48 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.48% or 1.18 points to end at 78.73 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was down 1.43% or 1.60 points to 110.32.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which rose 2.60% to 26.20, Neoen SA (PA:) which was up 2.23% to settle at 36.60 and Korian Medica SA (PA:) which gained 2.04% to close at 30.98.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 8.62% to 8.215 in late trade, Accor SA (PA:) which lost 1.97% to settle at 32.28 and Safran SA (PA:) which was down 1.49% to 124.48 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 279 and 77 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.20 to $1778.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.02% or 0.75 to hit $74.05 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.65% or 0.49 to trade at $76.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1939, while EUR/GBP rose 0.28% to 0.8591.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.767.

