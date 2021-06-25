Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1,801.77 by 12:26 (16:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $211.64B, or 16.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,793.47 to $2,017.47 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.28%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.28B or 24.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,707.2377 to $2,276.8323 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 58.73% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,320.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.77% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9987 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $610.09B or 46.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.48B or 4.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.