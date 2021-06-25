EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3.5159 by 20:02 (00:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.3894B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.5142 to $3.5397 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 22.16%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.1238B or 1.20% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.0446 to $4.5314 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 84.70% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,579.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.90% on the day.

was trading at $1,810.22 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $592.9782B or 46.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $211.1311B or 16.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.