Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 “Bought Deal” Financing

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”) to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the “Offering”). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 15, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada, and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain.

Management has spent decades with major mining companies globally and has a successful track record that includes numerous mineral deposit discoveries and subsequent project developments in North and South America, Africa and Australia. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “EMO”.

For further information please refer to the Company’s website at www.emeritaresources.com

