Elon Musk agrees to speak with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Bitcoin event By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Elon Musk agrees to speak with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Bitcoin event

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO and Dogecoin enthusiast Elon Musk may be speaking at an event aimed at educating institutional investors on .

In a Twitter discussion with Jack Dorsey overnight, Musk agreed to speak at The ₿ Word, a July 21 virtual event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation and featuring major players in the crypto space.

Source: Twitter