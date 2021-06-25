Electronic Coating Technologies Unveils New Brand Identity & Website Introduces Modern Logo, Improved Collateral, and Enhanced Website Design and Functionality

ONTARIO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), leading provider of protective materials and application services for the electronics industry, reveals its new look and style to the North American manufacturing sector.

For over 20 years, ECT has been offering turnkey application and sub-contract services to help protect electronics including conformal coatings, encapsulants, and other circuit board chemistries. More recently, ECT has begun distributing adhesives and coatings used by electronic manufacturers and supporting equipment.

To further enhance their reputation as a dependable, reputable partner, ECT has redesigned its brand to better reflect their company mission and vision. An updated logo utilizes a similar look to the prior version but offers a modern twist to the design.

The collateral is laid out to provide comprehensive, detailed information on the products, services, and resources the business supplies.

To better accommodate visitors, a new website provides a streamlined navigation so users can search via services, products, or industries. Additional enhancements include expanded content, an improved resource library, and a stronger emphasis on ECTs distribution business with featured pages for its preferred partners’ brands broken down by equipment and materials.

Mike Charlton, Managing Director of ECT, stated, “ECT always puts its customers first and works with them as true collaborative partners. Updating our website and other tools enables us to clearly define our product portfolio, market focus, and the service capabilities we offer.”

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit www.electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.

Contact: Jenny Wills Marketing Communications Specialist Electronic Coating Technologies jennyw@electronicoating.com