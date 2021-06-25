Electric Vehicle Investors Should Avoid Charging into Blink Stock By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Electric Vehicle Investors Should Avoid Charging into Blink Stock

While government initiatives to encourage the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to help phase out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles has been a boon for most EV charging stocks, Blink Charging (BLNK) has not been able to capitalize on the tailwinds. And given that the stock is overvalued at its current price, it implies notable downside risk in the near term. So, we think it’s best that investors avoid the stock for now. Read on.Electric vehicle charging equipment provider Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:), based in Hollywood, Fla., operates residential and commercial EV charging equipment in the United States. Its shares have risen 439% over the past nine months on the back of continued progress in the deployment of charging stations and optimism surrounding President Biden’s commitment to boost EV infrastructure.

However, BLNK’s stock price has declined 2.9% year-to-date and 16.2% over the past six months. In fact, the stock is now trading 35.7% below its 52-week high of $64.50, indicating short-term bearishness.

BLNK’s stock looks highly overvalued at its current price. Although the hype surrounding the EV charging industry has helped the stock gain 27.4% over the past month, BLNK has not yet been able to generate substantial profits. In addition to that, its weak growth prospects are a major concern, given the intense competition from established EV players in the market.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR