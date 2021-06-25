El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen By Cointelegraph

The president of El Salvador has announced the government will airdrop $30 worth of Bitcon (BTC) to every adult citizen of the country.

The announcement was welcomed by Bitcoiners, with influencers speculating El Salvador’s government wil need to purchase the required BTC it intends to distribute adding more than $100 million in buying pressure on markets.