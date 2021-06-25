El Salvador Gives $30 While BTC Legal Tender Is Optional By CoinQuora

© Reuters. El Salvador Gives $30 While BTC Legal Tender Is Optional
- El Salvador gives citizens $30 worth of for every e-wallet download
- Using Bitcoin as a legal tender is optional in El Salvador
El Salvador continues to support the mass adoption of Bitcoin. For this reason, the Government of El Salvador is now giving away Bitcoin amounting to $30. This program applies to all the citizens of El Salvador that downloaded and registered on the Chivo e-wallet.
President Nayib Bukele explained:
“Just by downloading it you will receive $ 30 equivalent in bitcoins that will be given away. (Those $ 30) can go up, they can go down, but let’s remember that these $ 30 are given away. Nobody has put $ 30 of their money but the Government is putting it in. ”
Every El Salvador citizen to receive $30 in free
