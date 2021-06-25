Diane Francis: Canadian Forces have right to know if they got COVID at the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan

Two members told the Post they fell sick with symptoms Photo by Dutch Ministry of Defence

Article content This week, lawmakers in the United States called for an investigation into whether the October 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan, China was a COVID-19 super-spreader event and whether officials should have known something was amiss, given that the city seemed unusually empty and was described by some participants as a “ghost town.” Canada’s Parliament should do the same, according to some Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who participated in the Games and came back with COVID-like symptoms that military officials seemingly ignored. Canada sent around 180 military athletes and support personnel to the Games, out of a total of 9,000 athletes from 100 countries. The Games were held in October, but China did not disclose the virus to the world until the end of December. Two Canadian military sources, who asked for anonymity because they are currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, said the military bureaucracy ignored their symptoms and also suggested China was covering up an outbreak months before it admitted COVID existed.

Article content “This was a city of 15 million people that was in lockdown,” said a source who participated in the Games. “It was strange, but we were told this was to make it easy for the Games’ participants to get around.” He said he got “very sick 12 days after we arrived, with fever, chills, vomiting, insomnia.… On our flight to come home (at the end of October), 60 Canadian athletes on the flight were put in isolation (at the back of the plane) for the 12-hour flight. We were sick with symptoms ranging from coughs to diarrhea and in between.” After returning to Canada, the source said family members became ill and his symptoms worsened, including fatigue, nosebleeds, fever and pain when he breathed. He went to a military doctor. “I was tested for various issues, but never for anything respiratory,” he said. “A few weeks later, I offered to take an antibody test but was ignored.”

Article content Many American participants got sick with COVID-like symptoms, as well. According to the Washington Post, U.S. military leaders at the time either dismissed the idea out of hand or weren’t aware of it. “Given unanswered questions surrounding the origins of the pandemic, information involving the health of service members who participated in the 2019 Games could provide key evidence in understanding when COVID-19 first emerged,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher in calling for the investigation. A second Canadian military source who spoke to the National Post said, “One-quarter of us got sick, there and when we returned. Some were bedridden for weeks. This made us potential vectors for the virus. The military did nothing. I was sick and others were, too, with Wuhan symptoms. … I was eventually given a swab test, which measures only recent exposure, and told to carry on.”

Article content Then, on Jan. 22, 2020, the Canadians who participated in the Wuhan Games received a letter from the Surgeon General saying it was “not aware of any” COVID-19 among participants and that, “Your individual risk of having been exposed to 2019-nCoV during temporary duty in Wuhan City … is negligible.” “How did they know?” asked the Canadian Forces officer. “I would have thought the intelligence or medical intelligence community would have tested and followed up on this, but this didn’t happen. Athletes were coming back sick from countries, with ongoing symptoms. In Europe, athletes were tested and French, Italian and six Spaniards returned and were positively identified in 2019-20 as having the virus.” The Post contacted the Surgeon General’s office and Julia Scott, a communications advisor with the Canadian Forces Health Services Public Affairs Department, responded by email, saying, “We are not aware of any CAF members or civilians becoming sick at the Games or after they returned. There have not been any COVID-19 cases identified amongst this group.

Article content “As their stay in Wuhan was well before COVID-19 pandemic was declared and before anyone was aware of the virus, members were not tested upon their return. Testing for COVID-19 was not available in Canada prior to January 2020. … “Once we were aware of potential risks, the CAF and Department of National Defence took immediate precautionary measures to avoid any illness or additional exposure to CAF members related to the novel coronavirus.” One of the sources described the Surgeon General’s letter as a “slap in the face” and said it did “zero follow-up with any of us since.” He added that now it is too late for an antibody test to determine whether they had COVID or not at the time, because they have now been fully vaccinated. “I think this is worth an inquiry,” he said. Parliament must determine what, if anything, the Armed Forces, as well as the Public Health Agency of Canada, did to protect these people or the public. This would also shed light on the extent of China’s cover-up of the origins of COVID-19 and the date of the disease’s inception. National Post Read and sign up for Diane Francis’ newsletter on America at dianefrancis.substack.com. Diane Francis: Questions mount over Trudeau’s vaccine dealings with China Yanzhong Huang: Truth about pandemic origins could come at significant geopolitical cost

