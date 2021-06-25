Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.05%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.11% or 5.60 points to trade at 141.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.25% or 1.4 points to end at 113.3 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was up 1.15% or 200 points to 17640 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.77% or 1.8 points to trade at 231.5 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 0.72% or 22 points to end at 3041 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.51% or 2.6 points to 511.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 52 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.11% or 5.60 to 141.75.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.80% or 0.59 to $73.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.44% or 0.33 to hit $75.89 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.25% or 4.45 to trade at $1781.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.10% to 6.2252, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 91.715.