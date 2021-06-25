Crypto to Be Accepted in Europe’s Car Charging Stations By CoinQuora

Crypto to Be Accepted in Europe’s Car Charging Stations
  • Cryptocurrencies to be accepted as payment in EV car charging in Europe
  • ETH may be one of the crypto’s to be used in the payment system

In the next three years, is probably one of the digital assets that will be accepted in Europe as a car charging payment option. The hint of ETH being the first crypto to be used in the payment system comes after the logo of ETH was displayed in the payment terminal.

Furthermore, the integration of crypto payment with the electric vehicle (EV) charging machine will start in November 2021.

Meanwhile, this crypto payment integration with EV is made possible with the partnership of two companies. These companies are Vourity, a Swedish company that specializes in EV car charging stations and HIPS Payment Group Ltd, Irish mobile payment and e-commerce solutions company.

Best of all, these companies aim to equip the crypto payment system to 50000 EV charging stations in Europe.

