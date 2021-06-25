CORRECTING and REPLACING Fibocom FM150-NA 5G Wireless Module Empowers 5G IoT Application in the US with T-Mobile Certification

Article content

FIBOCOM FM150-NA 5G WIRELESS MODULE EMPOWERS 5G IOT APPLICATION IN THE US WITH T-MOBILE CERTIFICATION

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, today announces that its 5G wireless communication modules FM150-NA has successfully received the T-Mobile Technical Acceptance (TA). The approval signifies that Fibocom FM150-NA 5G module can now provide wireless connection services under T-Mobile’s network, which is an important achievement of the product’s entry into the US market.

Based on Qualcomm SDX55 chipset platform, Fibocom’s FM150-NA module supports 5G NR Sub-6 band and is backward compatible with LTE and WCDMA network standards. Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, FM150-NA eliminates customers’ investment concerns in the initial stage of 5G construction and responds to the commercial demand of rapid landing.

With rich extension interfaces including USB 3.1/3.0/2.0, PCIe 3.0, GPIO, I2S, UIM, FM150-NA module seamlessly enables a wide range of IoT applications, such as 4K/8K HD livestreaming, ACPC, IIoT, C-V2X, smart grid, smart home, telemedicine, UAV, AR/VR and more. Up to now, Fibocom’s FM150-NA module has certified by RoHs/HF/FCC/IC/PTCRB.