Colombian capital supports blockchain and emerging tech with $2.3M fund By Cointelegraph

Colombian capital supports blockchain and emerging tech with $2.3M fund
Colombia’s capital of Bogotá is funding blockchain development as part of the city’s broader investment in innovative technologies.
According to a Monday announcement on the city of Bogotá’s official website, the municipal government will provide 8.8 billion Colombian pesos ($2.3 million) to local companies as part of four new programs in the city’s Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund, or FITIC.
