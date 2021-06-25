Cointelegraph launches celebrity NFT charity campaign with Binance By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph launches celebrity NFT charity campaign with Binance
Cointelegraph is delighted to announce a nonfungible token charity auction in partnership with the Rotary Foundation and the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.
Binance will feature the celebrity-themed charity campaign on its newly launched NFT marketplace, aiming to generate donations supporting financial education for children and training for physicians coping with COVID-19 emergencies.
