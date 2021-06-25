Chinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose on Friday, while coking coal and coke both gained nearly 5% against a backdrop of strong demand at mills and supply tightness.

The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 1.1% to 2,827 yuan ($438.21) per tonne at close. They rose 5% for the week.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse inched 0.2% lower to 2,045 yuan a tonne, but logged a 4.6% gain this week.

Inventories of coking coal held by 100 coking plants and 110 steel mills, surveyed by consultancy Mysteel, fell 3.2% to 15.7 million tonnes as of Thursday, from a week earlier due to a supply crunch amid environmental and safety production inspections.

Benchmark iron ore futures increased 1.2% to 1,185 yuan per tonne. Spot prices for 62% iron ore fell $2 to $217 a tonne on Thursday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

“Iron ore and steel prices are once again rising higher … amid strong demand from the Chinese steel industry and supply issues from the largest global producers,” Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

However, an improvement in supply and weaker consumption by downstream players at current high prices are expected to cap gains in the coming months, Fitch Solutions added.