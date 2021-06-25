Chinese automaker Geely Auto scraps STAR Market listing plan By Reuters

© Reuters. The Geely logo is seen on its vehicle during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC:) Ltd said on Friday it is dropping plans to list new shares on the mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market.
Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China’s highest-profile automaker thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s investments in Daimler AG (DE:) and Volvo Cars, is listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion ($32.85 billion).
In September, Geely Auto said in a filing that it planned to raise 20 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the STAR Market listing.
Geely Auto is aiming to sell over 1.5 million vehicles this year. It also said would seek external funding for its newly-launched electric Zeekr brand.
In February, Geely Auto said it abandoned merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.