China ferrous futures rise, coking coal and coke set for weekly gains

BEIJING — Chinese steelmaking ingredients and other ferrous futures rose on Friday, with coking coal and coke both on course for a more than 5% weekly gain against the backdrop of strong demand at mills and supply tightness.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, inched up 0.3% to 2,056 yuan ($318.04) a tonne as of 0330 GMT. They are set to gain 5.2% this week.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange jumped 1.7% to 2,842 yuan per tonne.

Coking coal inventories held by 100 coking plants and 110 steel mills, surveyed by consultancy Mysteel, fell 3.2% to 15.7 million tonnes as of Thursday, from a week earlier due to a supply crunch amid environmental and safety production inspections.

Benchmark iron ore futures inched up 0.6% to 1,178 yuan in morning trade. Spot prices for 62% iron ore fell $2 to $217 a tonne on Thursday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

“Iron ore and steel prices are once again rising higher … amid strong demand from the Chinese steel industry and supply issues from the largest global producers,” Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

However, an improvement in supply and weaker consumption by downstream players at current high prices are expected to cap gains in the coming months, Fitch Solutions added.