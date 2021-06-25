Cardi B Called Out The Double Standard For Women In Rap

“Female rappers have to bust their ass…and yet are the most disrespected.”
As the voice and personality behind a long list of commercially successful hits and a Grammy Award-winning album, Cardi B is one of the most popular artists in the music industry right now.
But, despite those achievements and the recognition she’s earned, the rapper is still subjected to excessive scrutiny and performance expectations as a woman at the forefront of a male-dominated genre.
Cardi addressed the double standard that she and other women rappers face, on Twitter last night.
“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on makeup, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music, and yet are the most disrespected,” she wrote. “It’s always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring, why her not me.”
The tweet came after a fan commented on a video of Cardi on stage at the 2019 BET Awards, and acknowledged how gender inequality affects women in rap.
This isn’t the first time that Cardi called attention to challenges women face in hip-hop.
Cardi’s second album is currently in the works, but she hasn’t announced a release date yet.
