Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff

Investing.com – was trading at $1.248891 by 12:38 (16:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $39.944385B, or 3.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.246795 to $1.395833 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.75%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.080497B or 4.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0010 to $1.4405 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 49.23% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,698.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.61% on the day.

was trading at $1,798.12 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.62%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $599.192623B or 46.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $209.532442B or 16.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

