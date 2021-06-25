Canada puts U.S. right-wing Three Percenters militia group on terror list By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A militia member with body armor and a Three Percent militia patch stands in Stone Mountain as various militia groups stage rallies at Stone Mountain, Georgia, U.S. August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it had an active presence in Canada and could threaten national security.

Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Canadian officials cited the Jan. 6 riot and said members of the Three Percenters had been linked to a 2020 plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

Canada also put leading neo-Nazi activist James Mason and British group Aryan Strikeforce on the list on Friday.

The groups’ assets can now be frozen by banks and financial institutions, and it is a crime for Canadians to knowingly deal with assets of a listed entity. Anyone belonging to such a group can be blocked from entering Canada.

In February, Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying it posed a “pivotal role” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR