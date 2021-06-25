BTC Is Back at $35,000, DOGE, ADA, and XRP Prices Jump Over 10% By CoinQuora

Yesterday, Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and XRP recovered from the latest crash. Bitcoin was up around $35K. But Cardano, Dogecoin, and XRP were performing even better. As a result, they were up with over 10% in the last 24 hours.

According to Coinmarketcap, BTC was up 5.33% in the last 24 hours. However, the market’s leading crypto has retracted a bit. It is currently trading at $34,466.08. While relatively modest at over 5%, the recovery is essential for traders. It shows that the bull run can happen at any time.

Following this, crypto experts said it is not time to celebrate. They said that Bitcoin is doing what most it is supposed to do. Moreover, it means going up and down. But expert traders are excepting BTC to break out above $40,000.

