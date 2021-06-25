Britney Spears Testimony Mirrored This Black Mirror Episode

After the testimony Britney gave it’s clearer than ever who this ep was about.
This week Britney Spears bravely and courageously described what her life has been like under a conservatorship that was put into place 13 years ago.
In truly horrific testimony, Britney described her situation in relation to “sex trafficking,” said she hasn’t been allowed to have her IUD removed, and said the people around her should be put in jail for what she’s been through.
After reading Britney’s testimony, people realized just how similar it was to an episode of Black Mirror.
So, for those who don’t know, Miley Cyrus starred in a episode of Black Mirror where she played a pop star named Ashley O.
Like Britney Spears, Ashley O is known for her songs about empowerment.
“It’s really important for people to feel like they’re in control of their own destiny,” Ashley O says in an interview while her entourage watches from the sidelines.
Ashley’s aunt is her manager and she controls everything involving her career and personal life.
Ashley is supported by a team of managers and physicians who built a wall around the singer. Ashley is responsible for their paychecks. She’s worth a lot of money.
Ashley is pressured to perform, and she’s clearly not happy.
Because she was “acting up,” Ashley is given medication.
She’s under constant surveillance.
“I’ve been telling you something was wrong for a while. It’s getting so hard to keep on doing this,” she confided in her aunt.
Her aunt/manager is pissed, and says Ashley is in a lock proof contract until she’s 25.
Ashley is fed up. “Do you ever look around the fucking house and see where we fucking live because of me?,” she says.
So, Ashley’s aunt/manager drugs her and she falls into a coma.
Even when she’s in a coma, the team tries to milk every last bit of money out of her by creating an album using her brain waves.
Then, in a fate similar to Britney’s, Ashley O’s fans end up getting involved.
She tells them: “My aunt has always controlled every aspect of my entire career. And now she has me right where she wants me, lying here, getting sucked dry, basically imprisoned.”
Then Ashley’s aunt is at some sort of show where she reveals that she’s turned Ashley into a hologram that would never get sick and always be on the top of her game.
Fast forward to Ashley getting out of the coma, being rescued by fans, and crashing the hologram premiere.
If you haven’t been following, this episode is about a pop star who was controlled by one of her family members, she’s kept isolated in a hospital and exploited for all that she’s worth, Eventually, with the help of her fans, she gets to tell her truth.
Sound familiar?
Now hopefully Britney can have a Ashley O moment and finally get what she deserves.
