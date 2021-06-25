Blockchain not suitable for CBDC, says Swiss national bank economist By Cointelegraph

Blockchain not suitable for CBDC, says Swiss national bank economist
Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), is not the right solution for a central bank digital currency, according to an economist at Switzerland’s central bank.
Carlos Lenz, chief economist at the Swiss National Bank, argued that blockchain-based decentralization features are not efficient for a state-controlled digital currencies like a digital franc, German-language Swiss newspaper The Handelszeitung reported Thursday.
