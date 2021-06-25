Blockchain not suitable for CBDC, says Swiss national bank economist By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Blockchain not suitable for CBDC, says Swiss national bank economist

Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), is not the right solution for a central bank digital currency, according to an economist at Switzerland’s central bank.

Carlos Lenz, chief economist at the Swiss National Bank, argued that blockchain-based decentralization features are not efficient for a state-controlled digital currencies like a digital franc, German-language Swiss newspaper The Handelszeitung reported Thursday.