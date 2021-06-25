Binance served warning by Japan’s FSA for operating without authorization By Cointelegraph

Binance served warning by Japan’s FSA for operating without authorization
Crypto trading platform Binance may once again be heading for a standoff with financial regulators in Japan.
On Friday, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a warning to Binance, accusing the company of offering crypto exchange services in the country without registration. The agency also served a similar warning to crypto derivatives trading platform Bybit back in May.
