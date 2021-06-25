‘Billion of users adopting Bitcoin? Maybe in ten years’, says Dan Held By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
‘Billion of users adopting Bitcoin? Maybe in ten years’, says Dan Held

has a good chance of becoming the world reserve currency, although we are “at least ten years away from that”, said Kraken’s head of growth Dan Held in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.

According to Held, the transition to an “hyperbitcoinization” — a world where Bitcoin is adopted by billions users — starts with retail users, then institutional investors, and finally governments getting involved.