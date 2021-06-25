Biden’s EV charging push boosts established automakers taking on Tesla

Article content

President Joe Biden’s plan to spend billions on charging networks in the U.S. could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much needed fuel in the battle against Tesla Inc.

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework, includes $7.5 billion spending plans to boost EV charging stations. However, details of the plan still need to be finalized and any bill must be passed by both houses of Congress.

“It’s necessary for the consumers to get better infrastructure to buy EVs and it might be good for General Motors and Ford as well as Stellantis ,” said Frank Schwope, automotive analyst at NORD/LB.

The funds are half of $15 billion Biden had sought for EV charging stations. In a 2018 report, consultancy firm McKinsey estimated that the United States will need about $11 billion of capital investment by 2030 to deploy the 13 million chargers needed for the country’s EVs.

“Effective legislation should include investments in charging infrastructure, particularly in urban areas and along highway corridors, that will help give consumers even more confidence to buy electric,” GM said in a statement.

Tesla’s fast supercharging network has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks.