Bank of America unit to pay $11.7 million to settle charges over unit investment trusts By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp (NYSE:)’s Merrill Lynch unit agreed to pay nearly $11.7 million in fines and restitution related to excessive sales charges and supervisory failures involving unit investment trusts, a U.S. regulator said on Friday.
The payout includes a $3.25 million fine and $8.44 million of restitution, according to an order from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Merrill Lynch did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.