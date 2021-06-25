Athena confirms plans to bring 1500 Bitcoin ATMs to El Salvador By Cointelegraph

Athena confirms plans to bring 1500 Bitcoin ATMs to El Salvador
U.S. company Athena intends to supply El Salvador’s new crypto-based economy with 1500 ATMs, a company representative has confirmed.
The rollout will start small, trialing a few dozen machines to establish a business model. The Chicago headquartered firm plans to invest more than $1 million to install cryptocurrency ATMs, targeting regions where residents receive remittances from abroad.
