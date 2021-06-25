Alberta to Alaska railway championed by Trump hits debt wall, may be sold off

The company is the largest debtor of Bridging Finance, a private lender being probed by Canada’s main securities regulator Photo by Tim Rue/Bloomberg

Article content The company behind a proposed railway from northern Canada to Alaska has filed for bankruptcy protection and may be sold off to repay creditors, less than nine months after Donald Trump granted a presidential permit for the US$18 billion project. Alaska-Alberta Railway Development Corp. was granted protection from creditors by a Canadian court after the receiver of a private lending firm called a $149 million loan. A2A, as the railway company is called, plans to start a court-supervised sale process while also pursuing the refinancing of its debt, the company said in a statement on its website. “This could include a sale of the company’s business on a going-concern basis including engineering, permits and pending permits, right-of-way agreements, marketing materials, agreements and relationships with proposed partners, First Nations and Alaska Native entities – developed for the project,” A2A said in a statement.