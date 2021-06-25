A Meme Stock Worth Owning By StockNews



Wendy's: A Meme Stock Worth Owning



The shares of leading fast-food chain operator Wendy’s (NASDAQ:) hit an all-time high this month on the meme craze. But given that the stock is both fundamentally sound—unlike most meme stocks—is it worth betting on it? Let’s find out.Founded in 1969, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a quick-service restaurant chain through Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. Of late, WEN has become a red-hot meme stock, with retail investors on Reddit taking a keen interest in the stock and driving its shares to new highs.

The subreddit r/wallstreetbets forum’s post has hyped the fast-food-joint as “the perfect stock” because of its signature products and “effective” social media presence. WEN’s price has surged 13.1% over the past three months and 9.9% over the past nine months. The stock hit its 52-week high of $29.46 on June 8.

The company’s strong business model, enhanced digital capabilities, and expanding global footprint should continue to drive significant growth going forward. Since WEN’s gains are not just a result of a social media hype, but also a recognition of its solid fundamentals, we believe this meme stock is worth the attention.

