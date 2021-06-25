4 Top Stocks Yielding Over 5% I’d Buy Right Now By StockNews



4 Top Stocks Yielding Over 5% I'd Buy Right Now



The fast-paced economic recovery and attendant business growth should help most dividend-paying companies ensure a steady dividend payout or an increase in the same in the coming quarters. We think that amid near zero benchmark interest rates and surging inflation, high dividend yielding stocks China Shenhua (CSUAY), Volvo (VLVLY), Imperial (IMBBY (OTC:)) and Ternium (TX) should be ideal investment bets now. Let’s discuss.Dividend investing is a highly efficacious style amid current market conditions, given the steady stream of income dividend-paying stocks can offer. With the Federal Reserve committed to holding the interest rates at their current levels for roughly two more years amid ascending inflation rates, investors are parking a portion of their investable money in dividend-paying stocks to hedge against market volatility and secure higher-than-benchmark yields.

The fast-paced macroeconomic recovery should drive the growth of several industries that were hit by the pandemic. And an expected increase in companies’ cash flows should enable them to ensure at least steady dividend payments for investors, and perhaps even increased payments.

Therefore, we believe high dividend yielding stocks China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSUAY), Volvo AB (OTC:), Imperial Brands PLC (LON:) (IMBBY) and Ternium S.A. (TX) are ideal bets now.

