3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy This Summer By StockNews

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:), Deere (NYSE:), and Target (NYSE:) are 3 blue chip stocks that investors should consider buying this summer. All companies are expected to maintain above-average earnings growth and are trading at attractive multiples.This summer could be characterized by the continued return of money to blue chips from overpriced tech and growth stocks. The blue chips will always be in demand, regardless of the state of the economy. However, identifying the blue chips poised to pop in the short-term and also across the long haul is easier said than done.



Whether your portfolio already has exposure to blue chips or if you are looking to diversify after investing in tech or growth-oriented stocks, seize the opportunity to add blue chips to your holdings. Even if the blue chips don’t pop right away, you can confidently hold them for weeks, months, or even years knowing they are likely to perform well.



