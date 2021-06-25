3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy This Summer By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy This Summer

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:), Deere (NYSE:), and Target (NYSE:) are 3 blue chip stocks that investors should consider buying this summer. All companies are expected to maintain above-average earnings growth and are trading at attractive multiples.This summer could be characterized by the continued return of money to blue chips from overpriced tech and growth stocks. The blue chips will always be in demand, regardless of the state of the economy. However, identifying the blue chips poised to pop in the short-term and also across the long haul is easier said than done.
&nbsp

Whether your portfolio already has exposure to blue chips or if you are looking to diversify after investing in tech or growth-oriented stocks, seize the opportunity to add blue chips to your holdings. Even if the blue chips don’t pop right away, you can confidently hold them for weeks, months, or even years knowing they are likely to perform well.

&nbsp

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR