18 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 25

By
Bradly Lamb
-
Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Selena Gomez did a photo shoot and interview with Vogue Australia and Vogue Singapore — and also announced that her makeup line, Rare Beauty, would be going international next month:

2.

Becky G announced she would be launching her makeup line, Treslúce Beauty, today!!!

3.

Ricky Martin wished his husband Jwan Yosef a happy Father’s Day:

4.

Kid Cudi wished not only dads, but also single moms a very happy Father’s Day:

5.

Eva Mendes was sad to leave Disneyland Paris after having a magical day there:

6.

Michael Cimino did a photo shoot with Hero magazine:

7.

Christina Aguilera relaxed in some comfy sweats:

8.

Dascha Polanco shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself on the set of In the Heights:

9.

Zoe Saldana celebrated her 43rd birthday by taking a moment to reflect on her life:

10.

Danna Paola celebrated her 26th birthday (and had this awesome balloon backdrop done for the party):

11.

Maluma was excited for the Copa América match between Colombia and Brazil (although Colombia lost, so he lost his bet):

12.

Diego Boneta reunited with his sister Natalia Boneta in New York:

13.

Indya Moore wished everyone a happy Pride:

14.

Rafael De La Fuente was really feeling his queerness:

15.

Shakira looked back at her iconic looks for Vogue México y Latinoamérica:

16.

J Balvin modeled some clothes and accessories:

17.

Bad Bunny was pumped for the remix to Nio Garcia’s “AM” which features himself and J Balvin:

18.

And finally, Sofía Vergara reunited with her Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson — and his husband Justin Mikita — and Sarah Hyland:

