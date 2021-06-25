18 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 25

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Selena Gomez did a photo shoot and interview with Vogue Australia and Vogue Singapore — and also announced that her makeup line, Rare Beauty, would be going international next month:
2.
Becky G announced she would be launching her makeup line, Treslúce Beauty, today!!!
3.
Ricky Martin wished his husband Jwan Yosef a happy Father’s Day:
4.
Kid Cudi wished not only dads, but also single moms a very happy Father’s Day:
5.
Eva Mendes was sad to leave Disneyland Paris after having a magical day there:
6.
Michael Cimino did a photo shoot with Hero magazine:
7.
Christina Aguilera relaxed in some comfy sweats:
8.
Dascha Polanco shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself on the set of In the Heights:
9.
Zoe Saldana celebrated her 43rd birthday by taking a moment to reflect on her life:
10.
Danna Paola celebrated her 26th birthday (and had this awesome balloon backdrop done for the party):
11.
Maluma was excited for the Copa América match between Colombia and Brazil (although Colombia lost, so he lost his bet):
12.
Diego Boneta reunited with his sister Natalia Boneta in New York:
13.
Indya Moore wished everyone a happy Pride:
14.
Rafael De La Fuente was really feeling his queerness:
15.
Shakira looked back at her iconic looks for Vogue México y Latinoamérica:
16.
J Balvin modeled some clothes and accessories:
17.
Bad Bunny was pumped for the remix to Nio Garcia’s “AM” which features himself and J Balvin:
18.
And finally, Sofía Vergara reunited with her Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson — and his husband Justin Mikita — and Sarah Hyland:
