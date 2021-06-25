18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Halsey showed off her bump and buns.
3.
Ian Somerhalder proved there will never be bad blood between him and Paul Wesley.
4.
Britney Spears apologized to fans for pretending like she’s “been ok for the past two years,” after asking a judge to end her conservatorship.
5.
Channing Tatum penned a sweet letter to his 8-year-old daughter Everly about their day at the beach.
8.
Coi Leray proved it’s never too late to graduate.
9.
Josh Dallas said goodbye to fans after announcing Manifest had been canceled after three seasons.
10.
Shenae Grimes-Beech received a baby bump kiss from her hubby Josh Beech.
11.
Sofia Vergara had a mini Modern Family reunion with Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (along with his hubby Justin Mikita and their son Beckett).
12.
Viola Davis celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary to Julius Tennon.
13.
Jill Marie Jones reminisced about her days as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.
14.
Naomi Watts wished her best friend Nicole Kidman a happy birthday.
15.
Ashley Benson went red.
16.
Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack welcomed baby boy Wyatt into the world.
17.
Kourtney Kardashian was a handful for Travis Barker.
18.
Finally, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aged themselves for a good cause.
