Zachary Kelman joins Cointelegraph as general counsel By Cointelegraph



Zachary Kelman joins Cointelegraph as general counsel



Cointelegraph, the world’s foremost source of news and information on the future of finance, is pleased to announce the addition of Zachary Kelman as general counsel. Kelman is an early adopter of cryptocurrency and is the managing partner of crypto-native law firm Kelman PLLC. He is a New York-licensed attorney specializing in political, legal and regulatory issues surrounding , digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Kelman is a thought leader with frequent contributions to Cointelegraph and a popular guest on leading podcasts, especially On the Brink with Castle Island with Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures. He provides a critical international perspective on how monetary policy and the legacy financial system continue to deal with the rise of crypto assets, commenting on subjects ranging from how stablecoins threaten the correspondent banking system to how United States government initiatives like “Operation Choke Point” affect financial inclusion and the efforts of crypto-asset companies to run their businesses.

