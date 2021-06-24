year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

Article content
NEW YORK — Weaker than anticipated
readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury
yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason
for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise
interest rates in 2023.
President Joe Biden’s midday announcement that a bipartisan
group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure
bill had little effect on the bond market.
The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but
could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that
could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist
at FHN Financial Capital Markets.
“Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan
push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure?
Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt
financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that
are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional
spending in the next decade,” he noted.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the
Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The

preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below
Wall Street expectations of 2.8%.
The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve
little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat
high inflation, analysts said.
“The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real
takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early
is the biggest risk to the recovery,” said Jamie Cox, managing
partner for Harris Financial Group.
“Although this doesn’t solidify any transitory argument, it
does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market
for cues on the future path of rates.”
The Fed’s more hawkish stance at last week’s meeting
surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling

to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is
willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding
pandemic-era monetary stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight
but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden’s announcement. Yields of
short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long
duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%.
The yield curve – a measure of future economic expectations
– was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year
yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day
before.
Investors are looking ahead to the Fed’s annual symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark
10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to

1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global.
The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at
1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%.
The Fed’s reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in
cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday’s record
$813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive
options available in a low-yield environment.
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007
Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005
Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004
Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011
Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008
Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007
10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005
20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007
30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00
spread
(Reporting by David Randall
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
