year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

NEW YORK — Weaker than anticipated

readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury

yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason

for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise

interest rates in 2023.

President Joe Biden’s midday announcement that a bipartisan

group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure

bill had little effect on the bond market.

The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but

could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that

could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist

at FHN Financial Capital Markets.

“Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan

push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure?

Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt

financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that

are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional

spending in the next decade,” he noted.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to

a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the

Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters

had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The