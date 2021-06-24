year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

NEW YORK — Weaker than anticipated

readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury

yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason

for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise

interest rates in 2023.

President Joe Biden’s midday announcement that a bipartisan

group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure

bill had little effect on the bond market.

The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but

could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that

could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist

at FHN Financial Capital Markets.

“Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan

push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure?

Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt

financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that

are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional

spending in the next decade,” he noted.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to

a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the

Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters

had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The

preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below

Wall Street expectations of 2.8%.

The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve

little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat

high inflation, analysts said.

“The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real

takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early

is the biggest risk to the recovery,” said Jamie Cox, managing

partner for Harris Financial Group.

“Although this doesn’t solidify any transitory argument, it

does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market

for cues on the future path of rates.”

The Fed’s more hawkish stance at last week’s meeting

surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling

to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is

willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding

pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight

but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden’s announcement. Yields of

short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long

duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%.

The yield curve – a measure of future economic expectations

– was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year

yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day

before.

Investors are looking ahead to the Fed’s annual symposium in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark

10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to

1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global.

The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at

1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%.

The Fed’s reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in

cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday’s record

$813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive

options available in a low-yield environment.

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005

Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004

Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011

Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008

Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007

10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005

20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007

30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00

spread

(Reporting by David Randall

Editing by Nick Zieminski)

